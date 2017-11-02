Audible offers free Sherlock Holmes audio books to new users

Amazon-owned audiobook platform Audible has, almost unbelievably, been in existence since 1995 but only became a well-known brand after its 2008 acquisition and transition to smartphone and tablet app.

Audible is an ever-present sponsor of many popular podcasts. It’s common to hear the host urging you to sign up for a free trial using their unique sponsor code.

Well, now is the time to take advantage of this if you are new to (or a relapsed subscriber of) Audible. Why? Because Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection has arrived on the platform and is gloriously narrated by the inestimable Stephen Fry.

Free

All 71 hours and 58 minutes of this bumper audiobook costs €79 but is completely free when you sign up for a 30-day trial of Audible.

It’s worth it alone for Fry’s thoughtful introductions: he introduces each of the four novels and the five sets of short stories.

After the trial ends, you can cancel of course, but the deal is one credit per month for about €8.99 (converted from sterling). Each credit is equivalent to one audiobook title and these can roll over to the next month for up to six credits if you don’t get around to using them.

https://www.audible.co.uk/pd/Crime-Thrillers/Sherlock-Holmes-The-Definitive-Collection-Audiobook/B06X1BRZYC