Apple tax to be drip fed into escrow account - NTMA

The tax Apple is due to pay to the State will be drip fed into the escrow account being set up by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), according to tendering documents released this week.

Between €13 billion and €15 billion will be deposited into the escrow account in tranches, rather then in a lump sum on a single day, as part of the back-taxes the state is required to collect from the iPhone maker.

The requirement to hold money in escrow is due to a pending appeal on last year’s European Commission ruling that Ireland granted Apple unfair deals that reduced the company’s effective corporate tax rate.

The current NTMA tender seeks expressions of interest for the provision of custodian services in respect of the Apple funds.

In May, the commission said that Ireland should speed up its efforts to recoup the unpaid taxes or it could end up in court.

Earlier this week the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said in an interview with Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the European Commission’s demand that Dublin collect up to €13 billion in back taxes from Apple was unjustified.