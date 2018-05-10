Apple scraps plan for €850m data centre in Athenry

Apple is not going to proceed with a planned €850 million data centre in Athernry due to planning delay decisions, it has been confirmed.

The decision comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in Dublin on Thursday morning to hear an appeal aimed at overturning An Bord Pleanála’s approval of the first phase of the facility.

“Several years ago we applied to build a data centre at Athenry. Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data centre. While disappointing, this setback will not dampen our enthusiasm for future projects in Ireland as our business continues to grow,” Apple said in a statement.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys expressed disappointment at the decision but welcomed Apple’s confirmation that it remained strongly committed to its existing operations in Ireland.

Apple statement: "We've been operating in Ireland since 1980 and we're proud of the many contributions we make to the economy and job creation. In the last two years we've spent over €550 million with local companies and, all told, our investment and innovation supports more than 25,000 jobs up and down the country. We're deeply committed to our employees and customers in Ireland and are expanding our operations in Cork, with a new facility for our talented team there.

“The Government, together with IDA Ireland, did everything it could to support this investment. This included high-level engagement with the company, both at home and abroad. Ultimately, in spite of these efforts, Apple has taken a commercial decision not to proceed, making it clear that the delays that beset this project caused them to reconsider their plans,” said Ms Humphreys.

“These delays have, if nothing else, underlined our need to make the State’s planning and legal processes more efficient. The Government has therefore already been working, over the last number of months, to make improvements to those processes. This will ensure we are better placed to take advantage of future such investment opportunities, whether from data centre providers or other sectors,” the minister added.

Apple first unveiled plans to build the date centre in February 2015 but a series of delays has meant that construction has yet to begin on the facility. Doubts about the company’s commitment to the site had intensified in recent months as the process surrounding its development was troubled by legal challenges.

Some 300 jobs were forecast to be created over multiple phases of construction and ongoing employment in the operation of the centre with 150 technical staff to have beeen employed on an ongoing basis.

The project would have been the single biggest private-sector investment in Connacht.

More than 2,000 people staged a march in support of the centre in Athenry in November 2016 after objections put the plan on hold.

Paul Keane of the Athenry for Apple campaign group said this morning’s news was a “blow to the country, not just here”. He said although Athenry residents will try to keep the message positive, it will take “huge investment” to properly develop the site Apple had flagged for its data centre.