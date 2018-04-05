Apple releases new cheaper iPad for €369

Does the iPad Pro 10.5 inch seem a little too expensive for your tastes? Apple has brought out a new iPad that works with the Pencil but won’t cost the earth.

Outwardly, there’s nothing that distinguishes the 2018 version from last year’s iPad – they’re the same size and weight – with the Pencil compatibility the main addition.

There are a few differences when you stack it up against the iPad Pro though. First of all, there’s no smart connector to power keyboard accessories, so you’ll have to stick with your externally powered keyboard.

The quad speaker set up from the iPad Pro isn’t here either, and you don’t get the Truetone display. But take into account the price and the upgraded chip, and it might be a sacrifice worth making.

Apple iPad, €369.apple.com/ie