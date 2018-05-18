Apple pays €1.5bn into escrow account in first tranche of tax bill

Apple has begun the process of paying the State its €13.5 billion tax bill with a deposit of €1.5 billion on Friday.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe confirmed the collection of the “alleged state aid” from Apple with the payment of the first tranche deposited in the escrow fund.

The Government selected investment firms Goldman Sachs, Amundi and BlackRock to manage the back taxes and interest it has been ordered to collect from iPhone maker Apple.

“This is the first of a series of payments with the expectation that the remaining tranches will flow into the fund during the second and third quarter of 2018 as previously outlined,” said Mr Donohoe on Friday.

He added there would be “no further official comment” on collection of the funds until the “full recovery has been effected”, which is expected by the end of September.

The commencement of payment follows the signing of a legal agreement between the Government and the US tech giant.

The European Commission ruled in 2016 that the State gave Apple €13.5 billion in illegal tax aid, and ordered that it pay the Government the full amount plus interest.

When interest is added the final figure could reach €15 billion but the Department of Finance said it was not possible to calculate the interest until all the money had been recovered.

The interest will remain with the principal amount and accrue to the State unless the commission’s ruling is overturned on appeal.

Both Apple and the Government are appealing the ruling on the grounds that Apple’s tax treatment was in line with Irish and European Union law.