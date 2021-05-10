Apple offers better graphics and bang for buck
Tech Tools: Superior camera and sound are part of the improved Apple iMac
Apple iMac (from €1,499)
Apple’s iMacs have been given a makeover. Not only are the new 24-inch devices thinner and available in a rainbow of colours, they use Apple’s M1 chip in place of its previous Intel processor. That means a power boost and an increase in graphics power for your money.
Apple has also included a higher-quality, front-facing camera and improved the microphone array, with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a six-speaker sound system – an important consideration in our new hybrid work environment where video conferencing has a big role. It also comes with Apple’s biometric authentication system TouchID for payments and switching profiles quickly.
apple.com/ie/imac-24/