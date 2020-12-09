Apple launching fitness subscription service next week

Apple will launch its subscription fitness service, Fitness+, in the Republic on December 14th.

Apple Fitness+, which was launched earlier this year, is built around Apple Watch and incorporates metrics from the device. Its studio-style workouts include strength, yoga, high intensity interval training, core workouts, walking and running workouts for treadmills, rowing, cycling and mindful cool downs.

“Being more active is one of the most important things we can do for our health, but we know choosing to work out can often be a challenge whether you’re very active or just getting started,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team – in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices - to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy.”

The service can also be linked to Apple Music accounts to incorporate favourite songs and playlists into workouts.

Updated weekly

Workout content will be updated weekly, with options for all fitness levels, including beginners who need to be taught the basics of various workouts. Personal recommendations will allow users to find their next workout quickly based on previous activity and favourites.

The workouts can be accessed through the Fitness+ app on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, with the updated version of each platform’s software. Apple Watch users will see the Fitness+ tab automatically appear in the Fitness app on iPhone, while iLadbusers will need to download the app from the App Store. For those using Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear with TV OS 14.3.

The service will cost €9.99 per month or €79.99 for the year, and can be shared among up to six family members. Those who buy an new Apple Watch will get three months free; existing Apple Watch users will get a month’s trial.