Apple iPhone 12 – a handset worth checking out

From €914

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro might have stolen the show at the recent announcement of the the tech giant’s latest handsets, but the iPhone 12 is a handset that is worth checking out. The first of Apple’s 5G handsets to hit the market, the iPhone includes an upgraded dual camera, and a new design that might remind some people of the iPad Pro – or the iPhone 5, if you are looking at that steel band around the edge. But it comes with a 6.1 inch edge to edge OLED display, which the iPhone 5 certainly didn’t have, and it has the A14 Bionic chip to power it. Plus it has new protection, called ceramic shield, that makes it four times more resistant to damage when you inevitably drop it.

apple.com