Apple introduces new rules on data gathering for apps using its products

Apple has begun publishing a summary of the privacy practices of apps in its App Store to help users better understand what data such apps may gather about them.

Developers who want to appear in the Apple App Store will be required to explain what data they are seeking from consumers and how they will use it. Apple will publish the information on the app’s product page in a format similar to a food nutrition label.

The information is designed to make it easier for consumers to reject those that ask for too much personal data. The change does not alter existing privacy features built into Apple’s software that give users more control over the types of data an app can access.

The move follows on from Apple’s announcement at its Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) in June that it would offer users an easy-to-view summary of developers’ self-reported privacy practices.

The new labels will be rolled out gradually as apps are updated or new ones are submitted to the App Store, and covers all of Apple’s platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple has required developers to submit the new privacy information to the App Store from December 8th.

The information will show what data an app may collect, and categorise the data into three sections: data used to track users; data linked to users; and data not linked to users.

The information will be subject to review as part of the App Store process.