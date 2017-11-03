Apple fails to confirm Athenry data centre plans at Varadkar meeting

Amid growing concerns about the future of Apple’s planned data centre in Athenry, Co Galway, the tech firm failed to confirm to the Taoiseach that it intends to go ahead.

It is understood that during a meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and chief executive Tim Cook the company did not confirm whether it was proceding with the project, though they underlined they were still very committed to Ireland.

Sources said the Taoiseach had “a very constructive meeting” with Mr Cook and senior executives. Sources said that Apple “agreed to continue to consider Athenry in the context of their future business plans.”

It is understood that the Taoiseach impressed upon the Apple chief executive the value and importance the Government attaches to the Athenry project. He also said that there was very strong support in the local community for the project.

On Wednesday, the project cleared its final planning hurdle, after the High Court rejected an application by objectors to appeal last month’s decision to allow the project to proceed.

But Apple failed to confirm to The Irish Times on Wednesday if the project would proceed. In a statement immediately after the verdict, the company said it would make no further comment “at this time” when specifically asked if there was a chance the Athenry scheme may not go-ahead. It also declined to comment when asked if its 2015 commitment to building the Athenry plant still stands.

European Commission

Commenting about the European Commission’s decision to refer Ireland to the European Court of Justice for not collecting €13 billion in state aid it claims is due to Ireland, Mr Varadkar said the intention was to collect the money “as soon as possible” though he declined to give an exact timeline.

He added that Ireland could not do anything with the money it would receive “because other countries may have a claim on it and also the whole issue yet has to be heard and decided on at the European Court of Justice. It will be many years before we know where that money goes.”

Mr Varadkar has a series of engagements on Friday in the final day of his three-day visit to the West Coast of the United States, including a visit to the headquarters of cloud computing company Twilio, which on Friday announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Ireland.

The job announcement comes a day after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told the Taoiseach that the company will be creating several hundred new jobs in Dublin next year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was awarded the freedom of the city of San Francisco last night at an event in City Hall as he marked the connections between Ireland and America over the centuries.

Harvey Milk

Mr Varadkar also paid tribute to the statue of Harvey Milk in City Hall, the first openly gay official in California who was shot dead in 1978. Speaking after he visited the memorial, he said that Mr Milk was someone who believed that “hope was never silent” and that the progress that has been made in the United States, in Ireland, and around the world “speaks louder than any words.”

“Next year is the fortieth anniversary of his assassination, and we best honour his memory by living up to his message of tolerance, and respect, and dignity,” he said.

In a wide-ranging speech to members of the Irish and business community, Mr Varadkar highlighted the connections between Ireland and San Francisco, including former president Douglas Hyde’s visit to the city in 1906.

He noted that, throughout the years, the city has had many mayors of Irish descent, including , Frank McCoppin from Longford in the 19th century and Patrick Mc Carthy from Limerick, the city’s 26th mayor.

Presenting Mr Varadkar with the key to the city, Mayor Ed Lee said: “you are always welcome here” as he praised the contribution made by Irish people to the city for decades.

IDA

Speaking in California, Martin Shanahan, the head of the IDA said that the three-day trade mission has “reinforced the commitment of tech companies to Ireland”.

“We’ve had extraordinarily positive engagement from all the companies we have met. We have had direct commitments from companies like Facebook, but there has been very positive engagement from potential clients. Some of those will lead to investment over the coming weeks and months.”

He said he believed that new tax proposals unveiled this week in the United States, including a proposal to slash the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent, would not affect US foreign direct investment into Ireland.