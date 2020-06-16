Apple faces two EU investigations into App Store, Apple Pay

Tech giant Apple is the target of two EU antitrust investigations into its App Store and Apple Pay as regulators said its terms and conditions and restrictions may violate the bloc’s competition rules.

But Apple hit back against the accusations, describing the news as “disappointing” and the accusations as “baseless”.

The European Commission said one probe will look into the mandatory use of Apple’s proprietary in-app purchase system and restrictions on developers’ ability to inform iPhone and iPad users of other cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps.

Rival

The case was triggered by a complaint from Swedish music streaming service Spotify last year. Another smaller rival also filed a similar grievance related to e-books and audiobooks in March this year.

“Mobile applications have fundamentally changed the way we access content. Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“It appears that Apple obtained a ‘gatekeeper’ role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices.”

The second case focuses on Apple’s terms and conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites, and also the company’s refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

Refuting the accusations, Apple said it the company followed the law and embraced competition. It said the European Commission was “advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don’t want to play by the same rules as everyone else”.

Opportunity

“We developed the App Store with two goals in mind: that it be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for entrepreneurs and developers,” the company said in statement. “And as we’ve grown together, we’ve continued to deliver innovative new services - like Apple Pay - that provide the very best customer experience while meeting industry-leading standards for privacy and security.

“At the end of the day, our goal is simple: for our customers to have access to the best app or service of their choice, in a safe and secure environment. We welcome the opportunity to show the European Commission all we’ve done to make that goal a reality.”

Launched in 2014, Apple Pay marked the company’s diversification from sales of devices like iPhones and iPads. It became available to Irish users in March 2017. – Additional reporting: Reuters