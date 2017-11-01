Apple declines to commit to €850m Athenry data centre despite planning go-ahead

Residents of the Galway town of Athenry must await the outcome of ongoing discussions between the Government and Apple before finding out if the tech giant still plans to proceed with its plan to construct an €850 million data centre.

The proposed scheme cleared its final planning hurdle this morning, after the High Court rejected an application by objectors for leave to appeal a court review of the decision to award it planning permission.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott rejected the application by local objectors Allan Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick against an earlier judicial review finding that the data centre could go ahead.

Apple first announced it planned to build the centre in February 2015, before it was beset with delays caused by a handful of objectors - the scheme has widespread support in the town.

A similar Danish facility that was also announced by Apple in 2015 is nearing completion, while the company has since announced plans for a second Danish centre, while the Athenry scheme was bogged down.

On Wednesday immediately after the verdict, Apple declined to publicly renew its commitment to its proposed Athenry investment, despite the court decision clearing the way for it to break ground on the project if it so chooses.

The company said it would make no further comment “at this time” when specifically asked if there was a chance the Athenry scheme may not go-ahead. It also declined to comment when asked if its 2015 commitment to building the Athenry plant still stands.

It is understood that Apple is in ongoing discussions with the Government, ahead of making a decision on whether or not the scheme will proceed. The matter will likely be discussed by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, in a meeting with senior Apple executives in California on Thursday. The Government has previously indicated it is confident the plan will proceed.

Separately, there are also discussions ongoing involving the Government, State investment agency IDA Ireland and some of its client companies, such as Apple, over proposals from within Government to change planning laws to allow data centre applications be fast-tracked to avoid similar future delays.

It is understood that Apple is also weighing the potential future impact of this process on its plans for Ireland, before deciding whether or not to publicly commit to the Athenry scheme,

Sean Canney, an independent TD for Galway East, was in the court on Wednesday. Speaking afterwards, he welcomed the decision to clear the way for the scheme. He said he believes the Government will press for changes to planning laws to fast-track data centres.

“The issue of timelines for data centre applications needs to be addressed. I will be making submissions to [Minister for Planning] Eoghan Murphy on this,” he said.

Local campaigners in support of the project welcomed the court decision, although they said they had not been in contact with Apple in recent times.

“It’s a great decision. We can see the end of the road now,” said Paul Keane, who helped set up the Athenry for Apple support campaign.

“We have had volunteers in the background from the legal profession and elsewhere help us to draft guidelines on how these planning applications should be dealt with in future. We hope to get these passed to ministers.”

Another local supporter, Noel Doherty, said it was “a great day for Athenry”.

“This highlights the need for investment in the west of Ireland,” he said.

The objectors were not in court when the judge delivered his decision on Wednesday morning. The judge said he was not satisfied there was an appropriate point of law for the objectors to continue to seek to block the data centre.

Lawyers for Apple and An Bord Pleanála, which approved the scheme in 2016, told the court they were making no application for costs against the objectors.