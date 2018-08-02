Apple becomes first US-listed company to hit $1tn market cap

Apple shares climbed as much as 2.75 per cent on Thursday to hit $207.05 (€178.28), making it the first US-listed company to reach the eye-watering $1,000,000,000,000 market capitalisation.

The company’s shares have cruised higher on the back of sales of its high-priced iPhone X and a jump in income from its wearable devices, which helped push its second-quarter revenue to $53.5 billion - a 17 per cent year-on-year increase.

Tracking when Apple would hit the $1 trillion milestone has been complicated by the company’s elephantine share buybacks, including $20 billion in the past quarter alone. The company’s latest regulatory filing showed a share count of 4.83 billion shares as of July 20th. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018