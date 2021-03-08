Amazon Fire TV and Now TV to host each other’s platforms

Irish users of Amazon’s Fire TV devices can now access their Now TV subscriptions on their devices, Sky has confirmed.

The move comes following an agreement in December last year that cleared the way for Amazon Prime video streaming service to launch on Sky’s TV platforms and promised a reciprocal deal for Fire TV owners. Under the deal, Now TV would be made available to select Amazon Fire TV devices with an extra subscription, including the second generation Fire TV Stick, the 4K version of the streaming devices, and the 2020 version of the Fire TV Stick.

Sky is also adding its Now TV app to the 2020 JVC Fire TV Edition 2k.

The deal allows existing Now TV subscribers to access their entertainment, movies and sports passes through the Now TV app, while new customers can also sign up for passes.

The multi-year European partnership covers customers in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Austria and Italy, and includes Amazon Original series such as The Wilds and The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt. In return, Now TV offers access to sports fixtures, Sky’s film library, and original shows.