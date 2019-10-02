Amazon Echo Frames: ‘Alexa, where did I put my glasses?’

Tech Tools: Amazon’s new smart specs will allow Alexa to whisper in your ear

Echo Frames smart glasses: Microphones pick up your voice commands and speakers allow you to hear Alexa’s answers. Photograph: Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg

Amazon really wants you to use Alexa. It really, really wants you to use it. Not content with putting its digital assistant into speakers and signing deals to get it into cars, dashcams and other equipment, Amazon is now expanding Alexa into more wearable devices.

That means smart glasses, with Echo Frames, or a ring, with Echo Loop. In the case of Echo Frames, you’ll be able to use voice commands, but there is no screen, thus avoiding too close a comparison with Google Glass. Instead, you have microphones for picking up your voice commands and speakers so you can hear Alexa’s answers. You can also put prescription lenses into the frames.

The bad news? They are currently invite-only, and only available through Amazon.com. Which means no US address, no smart glasses that whisper in your ear.

