Amazon Alexa now available for your car

Amazon is bringing Alexa to Irish roads with the launch of Echo Auto in Ireland.

Users can ask Alexa to play music, check the news, make calls or manage their calendar. They can also control smart home devices and add to shopping lists from the car.

Echo Auto connects to the car’s stereo system through the car’s 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth, and to Alexa through the user’s smartphone and data plan. The device is powered through the 12-volt power outlet in the car or USB port.

The device has an eight-microphone array which has been custom-designed to account for in-car sound quality to enable Alexa to deal with music, air conditioning and ambient road noise.

Everywhere they go

“Customers tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go. We’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own.” said Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices EU.

“With Echo Auto, customers can now enjoy the convenience of Alexa on the road, giving them the ability to play music, make calls, continue their audiobook, play games, manage their reminders and more-all just by using their voice.”