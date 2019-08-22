Airselfie 2: Can this aerial camera beat the selfie stick?

€274

How is your selfie game? If you aren’t a fan of selfie sticks – and lots of us aren’t – but sometimes need the distance a stick gives you, maybe the Airselfie 2 is the answer. Smaller than your average smartphone, it claims to be the world’s smallest, lightest aerial camera. While it’s no high-tech drone, it will take your selfies on its 12-megapixel camera, no stick required. It works with an app, giving you a new perspective on your photos. The one problem? It costs more than €270. The selfie stick isn’t looking quite so bad now, is it?

