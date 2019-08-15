Airport facial scanning: Dystopian nightmare rebranded as travel perk

Net Results: The common defence that scans are optional is disingenuous

Karlin Lillington

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan passing through the new electronic gates for passport control in Dublin Airport. Photograph: Alan Betson

In Dublin Airport, the choice at passport control in the Terminal Two arrivals hall was obvious at a glance. 

Passengers could select to go with the new facial scanning gates on the left, with fewer than a dozen people per automated barrier. Or, they could file into a serpentine queue of travellers on the right, shuffling slowly towards the traditional booths, staffed by a person.

