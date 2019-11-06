AirPods Pro: More features on offer for your ears only

€279 apple.com/ie/airpods/

Apple’s latest AirPods solve several issues you may have with the originals. They are noise-cancelling, which means you don’t have to choose between size versus the ability to block out every irritant on your commute. They also have silicon tips, which should solve any comfort and fit issue, giving you a few options in the box on size.

The headphones offer active noise-cancelling and a transparency mode for when you need to hear what is going on around you. Plus they are water resistant – essential for running and working out.

The downside – and there is always a downside – is that you will be paying quite a bit more for those features.