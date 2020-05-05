Airbnb to lay off 25% of its workforce

Airbnb Inc. is cutting 25 per cent of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel the travel sector.

About 1,900 Airbnb employees across the world will be affected, chief executive Brian Chesky wrote in an email to staff. “We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Chesky wrote.

“Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019.”

The San Francisco-based start-up, which was poised to be the blockbuster stock listing of the year, has raised $2 billion (€1.85 billion) in capital and dramatically cut costs in a bid to weather the slump.

“While we know Airbnb’s business will fully recover, the changes it will undergo are not temporary or short-lived,” Chesky wrote. “Because of this, we need to make more fundamental changes to Airbnb by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy.”

As a result, Airbnb will be pausing its efforts in transportation and scaling back its investments in hotels and luxury travel, he said. – Bloomberg