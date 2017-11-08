AI company to create 70 jobs following €2m investment

Artificial intelligence company Aylien is to create 70 jobs following an investment of €2 million.

The company, which is headquartered in Dublin, offers natural language processing and text analysis tools, and already has more than 10,000 customers globally including Sony, Microsoft, and Deloitte.

The company’s text and image analysis tool can be used to summarise, categorise and extract meaning from large amounts of unstructured data.

The latest investment round has been led by the Atlantic Bridge University Fund along with existing investors SOSV and Enterprise Ireland. The investment will be used by the company to grow its Dublin team and to secure its first hires in the United States.

Aylien also said it would use the money to expand its product offering and make its technologies available to more global enterprises.

The new jobs will be across the business and include opportunities for software engineering, product management, sales and marketing.

The company recently reached a milestone of 30,000 users, and has launched its new text analysis platform which allows users to easily create custom text analysis models powered by machine learning and deep learning technology.

Aylien chief executive Parsa Ghaffari said the firm had enjoyed “phenomenal growth in traction and team size”.