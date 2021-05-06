Adventures in online shopping: How to enjoy it safely

We’ve all been there: the late-night doom-scrolling that somehow turns into a shopping spree. As you flick through your Instagram or Facebook feed, there it is, the “shop now” or “swipe up” button alongside a product that, in the early hours of the morning, seems like the perfect product.

In the cold light of day though, all may not be as well as it seemed. Perhaps the retailer is looking a little less legitimate, or that product isn’t quite what you thought it was. You hold your breath and wait for the item to arrive, promising you’ll never buy anything else from social media until the next time.