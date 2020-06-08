Additional funding for online voucher scheme after surge in applications

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys has announced an expansion of the Government’s Trading Online Voucher (TOV) scheme after it received three years’ worth of applications in three months following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

The scheme, which allows small businesses apply for vouchers of up to €2,500 to develop their ecommerce capability, saw 3,962 applications between mid-March and early-June.

This compares to 1,218 applications in the whole of last year.

As a result, Ms Humphreys and Minister for Communications Richard Bruton have announced an additional €14.2 million in funding for the scheme, bringing it to €20 million in 2020.

“The scheme is an essential part of our Covid-19 business supports for small businesses, and it is vital that we continue to make it available for enterprises to meet the ongoing trading challenges,” she said.

“Thousands of small businesses across the country have already benefitted from funding under the scheme. The additional funding which we are announcing today will mean that total funding for the scheme has been increased by almost 1000 per cent,” Ms Humphreys said.

Mr Bruton said: “Now more than ever enterprises are relying on their online capabilities to interact with their customers. With this additional funding we will be able to provide approximately 7,700 vouchers this year to small businesses, compared to 1,200 last year.”