Acquisitions pay off for Irish video games company Keywords Studios
Firm reports increase in profits and revenues along with another purchase, Brighton’s TrailerFarm
Andrew Day, chief executive of Keywords Studios. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Revenue and profit at Irish video games company Keywords Studios rose in the first six month of 2018 as the company continued its acquisition spree.
The Dublin-based firm said revenue rose 72 per cent to €10 million in the six months to June 30th, with like for like revenue up 8.6 per cent on a constant currency basis.
Gross profit margin increased to 37.4 per cent, while adjusted profit before tax rose 67 per cent to €16 million. Adjusted earnings per share rose 53 per cent to 20.1 cent.
The company had net cash of €100,000, following a €10.6 million net cash outlay on acquisitions.
Keywords also announced it had acquired TrailerFarm, a UK-based firm specialising in the production of trailers for the marketing and support of video games.