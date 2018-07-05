A Geizeer to keep your room cool

Tech tools: Geizeer air conditioning unit lets you stay extra cool with a reusable ice pack
The Geizeer: made by an Italian firm, it is an eco-friendly way to cool your room.

The Geizeer: made by an Italian firm, it is an eco-friendly way to cool your room.

 

Did you ever think you’d see the day when you’d need an air conditioning unit in an Irish home? Perhaps, by now you have acclimatised to the latest heatwave, but to prepare yourself for next time, check out the Geizeer. Made by an Italian firm, it bills itself as an eco-friendly way to cool your room. It has a fan, a rechargeable battery and a space for a reusable ice pack that gives you cooled air without melting the polar ice caps. The entire thing splits in two to allow you access to that pack, but the fan will only work if the cube is closed – so no chance the cat could get its tail stuck in it – and you can even put some room scents inside to pump out nice smells alongside your cooled air. That said, one device might not cool your entire home.

geizeer.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.