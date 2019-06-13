A GameBoy on your wrist? Could come in handy
The GameBoy Colour Watch doesn’t actually have any games, but it does tell the time
Nintendo GameBoy Colour Watch: hours of retro fun for time-travellers
GameBoy Colour Watch
€23
What do you get the person who has everything? If they are a retro games fan, perhaps a GameBoy Colour Watch? Styled on the popular console, the watch has a mini screen and buttons so you can tell the time without ever having to touch your phone – retro or what? It comes in an eye-catching turquoise colour, just so you know the difference between it and the regular GameBoy Watch. The one thing it’s missing is some games, but you can’t have everything.