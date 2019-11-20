A drone that can transform into other vehicles

Makeblock Airblock Transformable Drone (€123)

Drones are fun; the Makeblock Airblock Transformable Drone is even more fun because you can turn it into almost anything you want. Well, if anything you want is a hovercraft, a flying drone, a spinner, a car, or something along those lines.

Designed to teach children about coding, the drone is modular, fitting together with magnets, so it can easily be taken apart and put back together in a new form. It is controlled via Bluetooth through your smartphone, with a coding app that allows children to programme instructions for their robot, and then see them carried out.

