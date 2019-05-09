A device designed with runners and triathlon athletes in mind

Garmin Forerunner 945: £520

If you are serious about your running, the new Garmin Forerunner 945 might be a useful, if expensive, addition to your kit.

It’s designed with runners and triathlon athletes in mind, with a range of performance monitoring tools to keep an eye on your progress. There are built-in profiles for everything from skiing to yoga and the ability to measure Pulse Ox, to see how well your body is absorbing oxygen.

The Forerunner is putting it up to the smartwatches trying to encroach on its territory; it now includes Garmin Pay, so bank permitting, you can buy your coffee or post-run snack through your watch. Using it solely as a smartwatch, you’ll get up to two weeks of battery life, with 36 hours in GPS mode.