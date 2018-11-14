200 jobs for Galway as Genesys expands it workforce

Customer service technology firm Genesys is to create 200 tech jobs at its Galway office over the next three years.

The company, which bought Irish firm Altocloud earlier this year, is also establishing global artificial intelligence centre of excellence in Ireland, which it claims is poised to be one of Ireland’s largest AI development centres.

The new jobs will be a mix of senior and highly skilled technical roles in research and development, machine learning, software engineering, user experience and data science.

“Ireland has a rich base of technical talent and is a tremendous place to do business. As we continue to evolve our AI innovations that integrate with Kate, the Genesys AI Platform, it’s critical that we have the right team in place,” said Paul Segre, Genesys chief executive. “That’s why Galway is the perfect location for our global Centre of Excellence for Customer Experience AI. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth and create quality jobs in Ireland.”

The news was welcomed by Sean Kyne, Government chief whip and TD for Galway West.

Genesys will work with Irish universities and Institutes of Technology on positions for graduates with technical and data science skills.

The investment is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“The investment Genesys is making in Ireland is a testament to the quality of technical expertise in AI that our region has to offer,” said Martin Shanahan, chief executive IDA Ireland. “AI is an area of huge growth globally and Ireland has a significant opportunity to build upon the vibrant cluster of companies operating in this area.”