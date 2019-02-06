150 new jobs at Expleo Ireland as company plans €8m expansion

Dublin is in line for 120 new jobs as software firm SQS plans an €8 million investment under the new Expleo brand.

A further 30 jobs will be created in Belfast, the company said.

The move comes 18 months after Assystem Technologies took over the operations of Assystem’s Global Product Solutions division, and made a series of acquisitions, including SQS.

Expleo Ireland will concentrate on the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace and automobile industries. As part of the expansion, the company is seeking to hire experts in robotics, quality engineering, DevOps, project management and business agility. Hiring for the roles has already begun.

Managing director of Expleo Ireland Phil Codd said it marked the start of “We are very excited to become Expleo today, which marks the start of “a bold new chapter” for the company in Ireland. “The key to this will be - and always has been - our people,” he said. “We have a rich digital ecosystem in Ireland and we plan to be an even greater driving force at the heart of that ecosystem, reinforcing Ireland’s position as a major player in the global digital economy.”

The new entity will offer its customers access to sector-specific expertise across consultancy and business agility, product design, production and in-service support.

“All businesses are in a technology race. They need to transform their operating model by securing access to both leading-edge technologies and deep industry knowledge,” said Olivier Aldrin, chief executive of Expleo. “We have made a bold move to help our clients win this race by becoming Expleo, a new breed of technology partner that offers end-to-end, integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting for digital transformation.”

The new company employs 15,000 people across 25 countries.