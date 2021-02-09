Tax issues from remote working abroad, mortgage tips, and PwC’s office return

Having decamped to their home countries to see out the pandemic, many employees of companies based in the Republic, including some high net worth individuals, are having to grapple with complex issues around their tax residency. Colm Kenna has the details.

An outbreak of Covid-19 among mine workers has halted production at Gahcho Kue, a Canadian diamond mine that is co-owned by the Dermot Desmond-backed Mountain Province Diamonds. Mark Paul reports.

An Bord Pleanála has approved two large-scale residential schemes in Goatstown and Swords in Dublin, in spite of objections from the respective local authorities. Gordon Deegan has read the planning files.

Nestlé’s Wyeth Nutrition facility in Askeaton, Co Limerick, is the first factory in Ireland – and Nestlé’s first food manufacturing factory in Europe – to achieve standard platinum certification from the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) . Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

PwC Ireland has taken the bull by the horns and informed staff that they won’t be returning to its offices before September 1st. As Cantillon notes, this highlights the long road that still lies ahead before we return to some form of normality, while there is also the small issue what office life will be like post pandemic.

In personal finance, Fiona Reddan offers some tips for anyone seeking a mortgage to buy a house.

In Q&A, a reader wonders if banks will penalise them for switching their mortgage several times? Dominic Coyle sees no reason why they should be prevented from switching multiple times once they meet the terms of their contract.

Media companies such as Spotify have added subscribers in the pandemic but they are finding it increasingly difficult to provide guidance on the outlook for future trading, writes Laura Slattery.

