Support for food sector, EY award and encryption hypocrisy

The Government will need to roll out a new wage support scheme for firms directly impacted by a no-deal Brexit, Food Drink Ireland has claimed. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Supermarket retailer Aldi, writes Charlie Taylor, is expanding its on-demand home delivery partnership with Deliveroo to more than 1.5 million shoppers in the Republic.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, points out that Government’s seeking a back door into encryption is both hypocritical and dangerous.

At-home testing companyLetsGetChecked has begun offering Covid-19 tests to Irish customers., reports Ciara O’Brien.

Frontline staff with the Health Service Executive and An Garda Síochána have been chosen to jointly receive a special award at the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, which will be held on Thursday.

Electric scooters could soon have similar sensor technology to that seen on high-end cars, thanks to a new partnership between Irish micromobility start-up Luna and Swedish company Voi. Charlie Taylor reports.

Cantillon says it’s time Eir got its customer service act together and marvels at Pfizer’s limp share price performance.

Ciara O’Brien reviews the iPad Air and also tells us everything we need to know about PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X.

Olive Keogh comes across an energy boosting drink packs a guilt-free chocolatey punch and meets a medtech start-up addressing the slow healing and costly treatment of leg ulcers.

In our weekly Inside Business podcast the impact Joe Biden’s election will have on the global economy and significance of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine are discussed.

