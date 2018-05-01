Statoil and Irish wind energy, Denis O’Brien’s new jet and threat to Leopardstown’s land

Ireland has an “enormous potential for offshore energy developments”, Norwegian oil major Statoil told the Department Communications, Climate Action and Environment in advance of a meeting with Minister Denis Naughton earlier this year. Peter Hamilton has seen the documents.

Businessman Denis O’Brien has taken delivery of a new $70 million corporate jet, just 2½ years after he last bought an identical one. As Mark Paul reports, the new Gulfstream G650 flew into Ireland for the first time last weekend.

HRI is in a race to save €79m worth of land at Leopardstown racetrack in south county Dublin from being subject to a 3% annual vacant site levy imposed by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown council. Barry O’Halloran reports on the twists and turns.

