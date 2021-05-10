State to appeal €30m repayment, protocol conversion therapy and guru fatigue

The EU’s top court will this week hear an appeal by the Irish government against a decision of the European Commission requiring the car manufacturer, Fiat Chrysler, to repay around €30 million to Luxembourg. Seán McCárthaigh has the details.

Proposals for a net-zero carbon emissions hub in the Cork region and a “critical infrastructure” project in the Corrib gas field off Co Mayo will be submitted to the Government on Monday by the Irish Offshore Operators’ Association. Laura Slattery reports.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy argues that the DUP is in dire need of protocol conversion therapy.

Plans to help boost the number of privately owned European companies valued at over $1 billion are to be presented to the EU Commissioner for Innovation Mairya Gabriel on Monday, writes Charlie Taylor.

Four former Fine Gael ministers and two Senators have criticised An Taisce for appealing the High Court’s decision to grant planning permission to a €140 million cheese manufacturing plant on the Kilkenny-Waterford border, saying the move “does not cast Ireland in a good light”. Laura Slattery reports.

Four-fifths of Irish chief executives, writes Laura Slattery, are planning a “major transformation” of their companies over the next 12 months, with the pandemic accelerating their plans for organisational change, according to a study by accountancy firm EY.

Pilita Clark has had eneough of the productivity gurus.

In our weekly opinion slot, Kevin Nowlan, chairman of the Urban Land Institute Ireland, says that Ireland should focus on compact growth in future residential developments.

Cantillon laments that young people are bearing the brunt of this economic crisis and wonders at how going to Penneys has become the height of excitement.

In our Inside Business podcast Eoin Burke Kennedy from the Irish Times and DCU Professor John Doyle join Ciarán Hancock to discuss the potential economic impact of Irish reunification.

