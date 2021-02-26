State’s data privacy watchdog finds bite after first year of handing out fines

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon ‘excited’ about pipeline of tech rulings

Simon Carswell Public Affairs Editor
Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon: “We have mountains to climb in front of us.” Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon: “We have mountains to climb in front of us.” Photograph Nick Bradshaw

As if there was not enough on her regulatory plate, mass remote-working during the pandemic has thrown up yet another area for Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon to monitor.

But there are even limits to how much the State’s already over-burdened and under-resourced privacy watchdog can oversee.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.