State’s data privacy watchdog finds bite after first year of handing out fines
Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon ‘excited’ about pipeline of tech rulings
Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon: “We have mountains to climb in front of us.” Photograph Nick Bradshaw
As if there was not enough on her regulatory plate, mass remote-working during the pandemic has thrown up yet another area for Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon to monitor.
But there are even limits to how much the State’s already over-burdened and under-resourced privacy watchdog can oversee.