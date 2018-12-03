State companies and Brexit, Apollo House’s sale, and Christmas shopping

A report from State agency NewERA looks at the potential exposures of State-owned companies to Brexit, and finds that forestry service Coillte is particularly vulnerable as it still derives more than 40 per cent of its revenues from the UK. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Reports of the death of Irish retail appear to have been somewhat exaggerated, with new data from Ibec showing that Irish households will spend just under ¤2,700 on average this month, up 3 per cent on last year’s festive splurge. Conor Pope examines the data.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has relocated its main EU banking arm and up to 100 staff from London to Dublin four months ahead of the Brexit deadline. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports

Having made the headlines in 2016 when it was occupied by groups protesting about homelessness, the site of the now demolished Apollo House in central Dublin has been sold for more than €50 million to property developer Pat Crean. Conor Pope has the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says defeat in parliament for Theresa May’s Brexit deal could have a range of serious consequences, everything from a second referendum to anarchy.

