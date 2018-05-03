Specialist Joinery Group to create 50 jobs in Derry

A specialist joinery company in Co Derry is to create more than 50 jobs as it celebrates its 30th year in business with a £5 million expansion project.

The Specialist Joinery Group, which is owned by the O’Hagan family, is planning to recruit new staff to help grow its business primarily in Britain and Europe.

The company, which was set up by John B O’Hagan with just 10 people, has grown to become a major employer on a three acre site outside Maghera. The family business hopes its latest investment will help it meet a “rising demand” from tier one contractors.

“The business has grown rapidly since our last major investment in 2013, resulting in the need for more capacity to meet our customer’s needs,” Mr O’Hagan. “We remain intensely export focused, as well as maintaining our position as a market leader on the island of Ireland.

“Over the past 30 years in business the company has delivered an outstanding portfolio of major projects for leading law practices, pharmaceutical companies, universities and hospitals as well as working for some of the world’s most distinguished brands; Estee Lauder, Google, Rolls Royce, AECOM and Amazon.”

Invest NI has offered the Specialist Joinery Group financial support totalling £468,000 towards its latest investment project, this has been part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.