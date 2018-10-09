Spar’s expansion plans, Ires and rents, and Coillte’s turnover and Brexit planning

The BWG retail group has launched a new strategy for its Spar and Eurospar brands, comprising store refurbishments, more in-store dining, a shift to digital sales techniques, and a €25 million expansion of its network. Mark Paul has the details

Ireland’s biggest private landlord, Ires Reit, has abandoned plans to increase rent at one of its developments in Sandyford by as much as 25 per cent. It says it will now look to increase rent in line with controls for the area, at an annual rate of 4 per cent. Fiona Reddan explains the background

State forestry group Coillte recorded strong double digit rises in both turnover and Ebitda in the first half of this year, while also securing two new warehousing facilities in Britain to stockpile its timber products in the event of a hard Brexit. Ciarán Hancock reports

Budget day is here, with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe due to begin his speech in the Dáil at Ipm. We will be there to bring you all the news, comment, analysis and videos on the events of the day.To catch up, visit our Budget 2019 site where you will find everything you need to work out how it will affect your pocket.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.