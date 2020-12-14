Social housing’s €54m, row over Covid supports, and Kearney’s snack food punt

UK insurance giant Legal & General has teamed up with housing agency Clúid to invest €54 million in social housing projects in the Republic, which should deliver about 200 new homes. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Anger is rising in the outdoors activity industry, which includes adventure centres and businesses engaged in activities such as kayaking and surfing, that the State’s €80 million-per-week Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will only support businesses operating indoors. Mark Paul reports.

Rugby player Rob Kearney and Voxpro founders Dan and Linda Kiely have invested a combined €250,000 in Irish start-up Snack Farm, with the former Leinster and Ireland full back also joining the company as its director of wellbeing, writes Charlie Taylor.

Jennifer Nickerson and Liam Ahearn have opened the Republic’s latest boutique distillery with the aid of €750,000 in funding from the local enterprise office and the European Union. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

The vast majority of Irish consumers are unaware of the potential changes to their consumer rights post-Brexit and that additional taxes and duties may be applied to purchases when shopping online with UK retailers after December 31st, according to a survey by Accenture. Eoin Burke-Kennedy examines the findings.

Donegal-based Errigal Bay, Ireland’s largest processor of wild Atlantic shellfish, has secured a €4 million deal with Lidl to supply stores in seven European countries. Charlie Taylor reports.

Former senior Nama executive Ronnie Hanna has been informed that he is not to face charges in relation to Project Eagle, the £1.2 billion sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland assets portfolio to US investment fund Cerberus, senior sources have confirmed. Our Northern Editor Gerry Moriarty has the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns argues that if English nationalists do not belong in the European Union they do not belong in any kind of political union, which could ultimately bring about the break-up of the UK.

Don’t knock virtual Christmas parties until you try one - that’s the message from Pilita Clark in her weekly column.

In Q&A, a family is at odds over money left behind by the father. Dominic Coyle offers his assessment of the problem.

