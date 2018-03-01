Snow joke as Dublin counts cost, Nama and data protection and retail rents continue to rise

Bad weather will wipe around €15 million off turnover for Dublin City’s traders, business promotion group Dublin Town has said. Between Wednesday and Friday, the group expects footfall in the city centre to drop sharply and noted on Wednesday it was down by roughly 70 per cent. That translates into a loss of turnover of €5 million a day, it added. Peter Hamilton reports.

Assets agency Nama broke data protection laws by failing to provide developers Michael and John O’Flynn with all of the personal information that it held on them, according to a State regulator, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Prime retail rents in Dublin are expected to rise by 6 per cent this year, despite the impact online shopping is having on the sector, a survey has found. Peter Hamilton has the details.

On the Inside Business podcastCiarán Hancock, Barry O’Halloran and Cliff Taylor discuss Brexit, wage inflation and Ryanair’s ongoing issues with pilots while Peter Hamilton brings us up to speed on what’s been happening during the week.

The Data Protection Commissioner is to carry out a special investigation into CCTV schemes across the State, and the potential use of other video technologies in policing, after concerns about such systems were highlighted in The Irish Times. Elaine Edwards reports.

In her Net Results column Karlin Lillington argues that Airbnb’s impact on Dublin’s housing market must be addressed.

Fairness is relative and, given there are precious little rules defining what’s right or wrong in terms of online behaviour, privacy has been one of the first casualties of the digital age, writes John Holden

Ciara O’Brien tells us that amid issues of democracy, journalism and wellbeing, Facebook is changing its tune. Ciara also reviews the Moleskine Pen+.

Cantillon wonders whether we are finally leaving the era of sluggish wage growth behind us and is the Government really serious about pension reform?

