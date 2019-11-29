Smurfit Kappa wins Best Irish Company in France Award

Jean-Christophe Begeon of Smurfit Kappa France received the Best Irish Company in France Award at the 27th annual Ireland France Business Awards in Paris on Thursday.

The awards, which are jointly organised by the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce FICC in Dublin and NetworkIrlande in Paris, were held at the Cercle National des Armees.

Minister of State Pat Breen presented the Best French Company Award to Caroline O’Loughlin of Sodexo Ireland, which delivers services that improve the quality of life to clients in business and industry.

The award for Impact on Climate Change went to Lizzy Young of Kingspan Ireland, for “pioneering insulation”.