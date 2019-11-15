Small firms calls on Government to publish strategy

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has called on the Government to publish its strategy to help SMEs unlock their potential by the end of the year.

SFA chairwoman Sue O’Neill said the OECD recommended SME and Entrepreneurship Strategy was needed to ensure the competitiveness of the sector.

“We expect this strategy to focus on driving productivity and innovation, implementing a comprehensive tax policy that is conducive to small firms, and to help fund ambition in those looking to invest,” she said.

Ms O’Neill added that the plan should also support “the often forgotten group of established businesses of between 10 and 50 employees that are the back-bone of every community across all sectors of business”.

“We have incredible small business owners who in the past five years created 75,000 jobs, but now we need the Government to build on these and other successes of the past and ensure the delivery of this strategy by the end of the year.”