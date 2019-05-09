Shoppers stay loyal to House of Fraser, Top 1000 out today and Trump sways

Shoppers didn’t desert the Dundrum outlet of House of Fraser when it fell into administration last year, with new documents showing that the store remained profitable throughout the period, writes Fiona Reddan

Our Top 1000 companies list is published today. Fiona Reddan has all the details.

The Irish Times Business Awards 2019, in association with KPMG, took place on Wednesday night with Stripe, founded by brothers John and Patrick Collison, named as the top company. Breege O’Donoghue of Primark received the Distinguished leader award. Our Business Awards site has all the news.

A Connecticut architect testified on Wednesday that property developer Sean Dunne supervised him and made all major decisions after he was hired to work on Mr Dunne’s new home and a New York site he was developing. Christopher Hoffman reports from New haven.

The Government may have to push through “bespoke legislation” to ensure Irish shares can continue to be traded and settled seamlessly following Brexit, according to a new paper. Joe Brennan reports.

Karlin Lillington marvels at the product reviews on Amazon.

The Central Bank’s head of insurance Sylvia Cronin is set to leave the regulator at the end of September after deciding not to renew her existing five-year contract, writes Joe Brennan.

TheConstruction Industry Federation (CIF) said on Thursday that 10,600 additional workers joined the construction workforce in 2018, up 8 per cent year on year. This brings the total to 145,500.

In the Inside Business Podcast, Laura Slattery talks to Eoin Burke-Kennedy about the ins and outs of the National Broadband Plan while Fiona Reddan looks Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley’s purchase of House of Fraser and how department stores are coping in the era of online shopping.

The hugely popular but also highly controversial online discussion forum Reddit is hiring an “anti-evil” operations specialist in Dublin as it opens its first international office in the Republic, Charlie Taylor reports.

Ciara O’Brien on how AI faces its biggest challenge: how to build trust.

How did Bill Gates manage to sway Donald Trump towards a pro-vaccination stance? John Holden has the answers.

Cantillon on the no-brainer for the NTMA, the housing crisis and the future of driving.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.