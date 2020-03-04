Service sector rebounds, homes for Portmarnock and the silver lining to the coronavirus

Output in the State’s services sector grew at the fastest rate in February for more than two years as the sector rebounds after the Brexit uncertainty of 2019, data from AIB shows. Peter Hamilton has the details.

The opportunity to deliver a brand new urban quarter at the heart of the most sought-after area in Dublin city centre is expected to see significant interest from an array of developers and investors in the sale of DIT’s Aungier Street campus. Ronald Quinlan reports.

US private equity group Lone Star’s Quintain Ireland property development arm has secured planning permission to build 153 homes in Portmarnock in north Co Dublin as it advances plans to become the third-biggest residential developer in the State. Joe Brennan reports.

The Legionaries of Christ is set to secure about €23 million from the sale of 2.6 hectares (6.5 acres) of lands attached to their home and St Michael’s School at Sandyford in south Dublin, writes Ronald Quinlan.

It’s been around 50 years since the Flowing Tide last changed hands, writes Ronald Quinlan, And it’s fair to say that, in that time, the landmark Dublin pub has quite literally seen more than its fair share of drama thanks to its location at the corner of Marlborough Street and Abbey Street, and across the road from the Abbey Theatre. It’s now on the market guiding at €2 million.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy, in our Bottom Line column, argues that there might be an economic silver lining to the coronavirus crisis.

In our latest Inside Business podcastwe ask is the worsening global outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus already impacting the economy here and abroad? Economist Megan Greene looks at the global effect. Why did investors initially underestimate the risk of the virus, and what are they doing now to minimise their exposure to losses? Barry O’Halloran on the impact on tourism, will airlines struggle in the months ahead? Irish Exporters Association CEO Simon McKeever asseses the threat to businesses.

