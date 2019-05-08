Sean Dunne’s assets, slower EU growth and the Shelbourne glitters

Onetime property magnate Sean Dunne failed to disclose millions of euro in asset transfers to his wife and family members in a 2010 sworn statement provided to the National Asset Management Agency, according to documents and testimony at his US civil trial in New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday. Christopher Hoffman was there for The Irish Times.

Close to home, the European Commission says growth in the Irish economy will moderate this year and next. Patrick Smyth writes that the figures were part of what were a generally gloomy set of EU data.

On a more upbeat front, property investor Kennedy Wilson told analysts that the Shelbourne Hotel, on which it has spent €35.7 million refurbishing in recent years, is the Californian property group’s most profitable and most important asset. Joe Brennan reports.

In the courts, former Independent News & Media (INM) chief executive Gavin O’Reilly and his onetime colleague Karl Brophy are looking to use evidence obtained by the office of corporate enforcement to appoint inspectors to the company in their own planned cases against their former employer over breaches of data privacy. Mary Carolan has the details.

The diesel emission scandal continues to rumble with BMW’s automotive division swinging to a loss for the first time in a decade as car prices slumped and a legal provision over alleged collusion ballooned to €1.4 billion.

Certainly not slumping is Irish consumers’ taste for chocolate. New figures from Kantar show that €44 million was spent on Easter eggs, well ahead of the €29 million spent on fresh lamb for the festivities. Ciara O’Brien looks at the figures.

US e-cigarette maker Juul Labs – part-owned by Marlboro-maker Altria – is targeting the Republic’s 830,000 smokers following its launch here on Tuesday, reports Barry O’Halloran.

In her column, Fiona Reddan cast a somewhat jaundiced eye on Mike Ashley’s claim that he would make House of Fraser the “Harrods of the high street”. The reality is more like the Sports Direct in the shopping centre, she writes, though she has some sympathy given the ravages the online sector has imposed on traditional bricks and mortar retailers.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that solicitor and developer Noel Smyth has abandoned a long-standing plan to develop apartments on a seafront car park that his company owns to the rear of St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire. Now he is looking for offers above ¤6.5 million to offload it.

Meanwhile, in the city centre, estate agents JLL and London-based Eastdil Secured expect to see offers in the region of ¤190 million for the new seven-storey office development at 5 Hanover Quay.

