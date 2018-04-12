Sean Dunne believed to be beneficial owner of Shrewsbury Road property, court told

The official administering Sean Dunne’s Irish bankruptcy believes the bankrupt businessman was the beneficial owner of a property at Dublin’s Shrewsbury Road purchased in July 2005 for €58 million, the High Court has heard.

Mr Dunne denies he was the owner of the “Walford” property and says it was bought in trust for his wife Gayle Dunne.

At the High Court on Thursday, official assignee in bankruptcy Chris Lehane said he did not accept the property was owned by Gayle Dunne.

Issues concerning the ownership of Walford are the subject of separate proceedings pending before the courts.

Mr Lehane was giving evidence on the third day of his application to extend Mr Dunne’s bankruptcy over the businessman’s alleged failure to co-operate with the process after being adjudicated bankrupt here in 2013.

Mr Dunne denies not co-operating with Mr Lehane and opposes the application to extend his bankruptcy, due to expire in July 2016 but extended pending the outcome of the hearing concerning whether any extension, which can be for a maximum five years, should be granted.

Ulster Bank petitioned the High Court in February 2013 to have Mr Dunne adjudicated bankrupt here by default on some €164 million in loans. The following month, he filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut, US, when he claimed to have debts of $1 billion (€810 million) and assets of $55 million.

Mr Lehane initiated the bankruptcy extension application in 2016 after which a number of pre-trial issues were raised and decided.

Under cross-examination on Thursday about his sworn statements supporting the extension application, Mr Lehane told Barra McGrory QC, for Mr Dunne, he had never expected the application to extend the bankruptcy would last as long as it has.

He rejected suggestions by counsel he had not acted with an open mind when conducting interviews with third parties in relation to the Walford property.

He also disputed that questions were put in a certain way in order during interviews to get answers that confirmed his suspicions about the ownership of Walford.

Mr Lehane accepted he should not have told Colm Rogers, a tax advisor to Mr Dunne, that a solicitor acting for Mr Dunne in relation to Walford had told the OA Mr Dunne had been given legal advice in 2005 that Walford could not be purchased in trust.

He accepted the solicitor, Patrick Sweetman, also interviewed by the OA’s office in relation to Walford, did not say in the interview with Mr Lehane he had given Mr Dunne that particular legal advice concerning the property.

Mr Lehane said: “I should not have done it, I was wrong and I apologise.”

However, what was put to Mr. Rogers during the interview about the legal advice was factually correct, he said.

Confirmation that the legal advice in question was given to Mr Dunne by Mr Sweetman was contained in a file held by the solicitor’s firm MOPS, Mr Lehane said.

The hearing continues on Friday before Ms Justice Caroline Costello.