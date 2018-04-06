Sammon construction group in examinership, management exits at Eir, and CRH pay

Collapsed UK construction giant Carillion owed Irish group Sammon Contracting €8 million for work done on stalled school-building projects in the Republic, it emerged in the High Court yesterday. As Barry O’Halloran reports, Sammon has sought court protection from its creditors as it seeks to formulate a rescue plan.

Eir has confirmed the departure of five more senior executives, bringing to seven the number that have left in advance of the company’s imminent takeover by French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports

Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential shareholder advisory group, has called on investors not to back CRH executives’ ¤10 million pay at the cement giant’s annual general meeting this month. Barry O’Halloran has the details

A massive data breach at Independent News & Media has captured the headlines over the past week. Colm Keena reports on the various twists and turns in the saga, and the involvement of former chairman Leslie Buckley and its largest shareholder Denis O’Brien

