Ryanair shares in tailspin, Trump’s trade pact, and €30m extra sought for RTE

Ryanair’s share price plunged 12.5 per cent in Dublin on Monday after it issued a profit warning and lowered its earnings guidance. Chief executive Michael O’Leary warned that there could be further turbulence during the winter months if there are more strikes and additional flight cancellations. Fiona Reddan has all the details on what was a bumpy day for Ryanair stock.

RTÉ should “immediately” receive a €30 million increase in its annual funding “at a minimum” and TG4 should be given an additional €6 million by the Government, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has said. Laura Slattery reports.

Across the pond, Donald Trump has lauded the newly-agreed trade pact with Canada and Mexico, saying it would send cash and jobs “pouring into the United States and North America”. However, as Suzanne Lynch reports, the deal could be scuppered by Democrats when it comes to a vote in Congress.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery details why the film industry here wants Paschal Donohoe to update the Section 481 tax credit that applies to the industry in next week’s budget.

