Ryanair’s double whammy; Liberty eyes Vodafone deal

Ryanair, it seems, just can’t catch a break at the moment. Yesterday, it got hit with a double whammy with German pilots deciding to go ahead with a four-hour stoppage today, and a High Court jury deciding against the airline in a high profile defamation case. The airline has vowed already to appeal. Barry O’Halloran and Mary Carolan have the details.

Liberty Global is close to selling its Austrian business to Deutsche Telekom. And that matters why? The $2 billion deal will free the company up for a resumption of a long-held ambition to merge with UK telco giant Vodafone.

Meanwhile, Vodafone’s Irish business has reported losses of €22.4 million for 2016, nearly double the previous year’s figure. Heavy investment in infrastructure along with a regulatory clampdown on mobile termination fees are to blame, writes Mark Paul.

Mark also reports on Micksgarage, the online motor parts retailer, which is reporting results showing a €1.2 million loss for 2016 – a year the expanded aggressively into the UK. Chief executive Ciaran Crean says the group is considering a AirBnB approach to business, where customers could order parts to be delivered to their local garage for fitting by a mechanic.

Speaking of AirBnB, Irish travellers are among the most enthusiastic users of the business that pairs touristy with vacant accommodation in homes. Charlie Taylor reports.

Business Agenda looks at thesharp shift in strategy at private health insurer VHI, which is now actively looking at opportunities to get into the private hospital business even as its shareholder, the Minister for Health Simon Harris harbours doubts over the move. Martin Wall and Peter Hamilton examine the new departure.

And, in Caveat, Mark Paul turns to his favourite Christmas movie to ask: What have US tech giants Apple, Google and Facebook ever done for us?