Ryanair goes to Europe; Digital tax deal; and a signature day for Stripe

Ryanair has filed a complaint with the European Commission about having to talk to staff from other airlines in their industrial relations process. Barry O’Halloran looks at Michael O’Leary’s latest

It may come as news to Irish ministers but apparently a deal on digital tax across the EU is imminent. Cliff Taylor reports on the French head of the European Commission’s tax directorate who told a conference en Dublin yesterday that political agreement was expected by year-end.

The Collison brothers, Patrick and John, are leading a company now valued at $20 billion, after online payments group Stripe completed its latest $245 million fundraising, writes Charlie Taylor

Red Flag, the communications group led by former Independent News & Media executives and target of Denis O’Brien’s ire, has reported a strong rise in profits. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Tourism may be having a near record season but Minister for Tourism Shane Ross was getting it in the ear from the tourism industry yesterday for failing to ensure its views were heard at the Cabinet table. Mark Paul reports.

YouTube content can be as educational as traditional textbooks, Ciara O’Brien writes in Net Results, but never drop your guard. Even Peppa Pig can have a dark side on the video network.

On Inside Business, Ciarán Hancock and Simon Carswell take a fresh look at the monumental events of September 29th, 2008 when the state stepped in to save the banks with consequences we are all sadly familiar with. And Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diary brings to life the major events of those fateful days a decade ago.

